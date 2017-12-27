Somalia: Beled Hawo Residents Clash With KDF Soldiers Over Border Wall

A stand-off ensued between residents of Bulahawo town in Somalia and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers over the Kenya-Somalia border. The residents are angry that the soldiers are allegedly trying to annex a section of Somalia by erecting a boundary into Kenya's neighbours.

According to them, KDF soldiers have erected a perimeter wall 100 metres into Somalia, apparently with the aim of annexing the area. Kenyan soldiers have been manning the Kenya-Somalia border since the al-Shabaab insurgency in Kenya.

The Somalia-based terror group has carried out deadly attacks in Kenya in the past, with the mos devastating one being the killing of at least 147 people at the Garissa University College.

However, improved security has seen the attacks reduce significantly and limited to the border between the two countries.