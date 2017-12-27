25 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al Shabaab Kills Five Men By Firing Squad for Espionage

The militants of the Al Qaeda-affiliated of Al Shabaab have publicly executed five Somali men, whom it convicted of espionage on Sunday in southern Somalia.

The execution of the five men took place at an open area in Idaale, a small town controlled by Al Shabaab which is located about 60Km south of Baidoa city.

Al Shabaab said the executed men were found guilty of spying for the Intelligence services of the Somali government, United States, Jubbaland, and Southwest by its own court.

Hundreds of local residents have watched the killing of the alleged spy agents.

It's not the first time, Al Shabaab executes people blamed for espionage and other critical chares in its strongholds in southern Somalia.

