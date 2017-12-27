Sudan: Erdogan Arrives in Port Sudan

Khartoum — Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan accompanied by a high level Ministerial delegation arrived, Monday in Port Sudan.

He was received, at the airport, by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher and the Wali governor) of the Red Sea State, Ali Hammed and the members of his government.

President Erdogan received an official and popular reception, amid raising slogans and banners that affirm the strong Sudanese-Turkish relations and welcome the country's guest.

Erdogan, accompanied by President Al-Basher will visit Suakin, which is a living symbol of the Ottoman heritage and the historical relations between the two countries.

The visit will witness signing of a number of agreements concerning the Red SEA State.