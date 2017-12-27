25 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Erdogan Arrives in Port Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan accompanied by a high level Ministerial delegation arrived, Monday in Port Sudan.

He was received, at the airport, by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher and the Wali governor) of the Red Sea State, Ali Hammed and the members of his government.

President Erdogan received an official and popular reception, amid raising slogans and banners that affirm the strong Sudanese-Turkish relations and welcome the country's guest.

Erdogan, accompanied by President Al-Basher will visit Suakin, which is a living symbol of the Ottoman heritage and the historical relations between the two countries.

The visit will witness signing of a number of agreements concerning the Red SEA State.

Sudan

Turkey Signs Deal to Help Fight Terror in Africa

Turkey has signed an agreement with Sudan aimed at fighting terrorism in Africa, with a particular focus on the East and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.