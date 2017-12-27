25 December 2017

Sudan: Turkey, Sudan Agree to Boost Bilateral Trade, Cooperation

Khartoum — During a two-day visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Khartoum, Turkey and Sudan agreed to establish a strategic cooperation council and to enhance trade agreements.

Erdogan, accompanied by a large delegation of Turkish Ministers, businessmen, and reporters, arrived in the Sudanese capital on Sunday.

He was received by his Sudanese counterpart, Omar Al Bashir, at the airport with remarkable official attention.

In a joint press conference with Al Bashir, Erdogan said the two countries aim at boosting bilateral trade from its current value of $500 million a year to $1 billion which may develop to $10 billion.

The official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reported that the two leaders also agreed to establish a strategic planning group to discuss international affairs, and intend to conclude a military deal involving the two countries' armed forces as well.

Erdogan's visit is part of a three-day trip to Africa that also includes stops in Chad and Tunisia.

