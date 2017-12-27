24 December 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Diamond Platinumz's Baby Mamas in an Ugly Catfight

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Zari distances herself from Diamond's claims on the love affair with Hamisa.
By Naira Habib

Diamond Platinumz's baby mamas Zari Hassan and Hamisa Mobetto went bare knuckle on each other in a war of words on snapchat.

Hamisa took off the gloves in a series of posts, throwing shade at Zari for claiming that she (Hamisa) is a nobody.

She further accused Zari of working behind the scenes to frustrate her hustle.

Hamisa recently had an event in Uganda that took place the same day Zari held her annual All White Party. Diamond had earlier confirmed attendance at Zari's party but was a no show.

"I am a nobody as you claim, but I stay on your mind all day. I got it like that? You working behind the scene to block all my hustle but I am still getting paid, keep worrying about me I will keep working my way to the top," posted Hamisa on Snapchat.

And that is not all.

She then hinted that Diamond is already a married man and Zari should stop waiting for the musician to put a ring on her finger.

"Wewe endelea kulia kuvishwa pete wakati mwenzako mume wa mtu tayari."

Diamond and Hamissa have a son, Abdul Naseeb, who was born in August this year.

@zarithebosslady kept poking at @hamisamobetto and she's just fed up... ..😷😷😷 It reminds me of this saying "You keep knocking on the Devil's door long enough and sooner or later somebody's gonna answer you." 👹👹😈😈😂😂😂... .. . . *Translation* You just continue waiting for him to put a ring on it when your partner is already someone else's hubby

A post shared by The Celeb Chronicles (@thecelebchronicles) on Dec 22, 2017 at 12:18pm PST

#TCCClapback... . y'all always say @zarithebosslady gets attacked... but y'all are blind when she's attacking others🙄🙄🙄... . well seems she found her match... . 💅🏿💅🏿💅🏿@hamisamobetto is fire 😂😂😂... . . *Translation* The elephant isn't that harmful to humans But the mosquito... people are admitted everyday #TheMosquitoIsADangerToYourLife #PitchYourTents

A post shared by The Celeb Chronicles (@thecelebchronicles) on Dec 22, 2017 at 8:34am PST

@zarithebosslady kept poking at @hamisamobetto and she's just fed up... ..😷😷😷 It reminds me of this saying "You keep knocking on the Devil's door long enough and sooner or later somebody's gonna answer you." 👹👹😈😈😂😂😂... .. . . *Translation* You just continue waiting for him to put a ring on it when your partner is already someone else's hubby

A post shared by The Celeb Chronicles (@thecelebchronicles) on Dec 22, 2017 at 12:18pm PST

Tanzania

Clerics Warn Against Suppression of Human Rights

Clerics yesterday voiced their concern about what they said was a sharp increase in violation of people's basic rights. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.