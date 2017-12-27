Somalia: Somali Parliament Speaker Reaches Baidoa City

Mohamed Sheikh Osman Jawari, the speaker of Somalia's Federal Parliament has landed in Baidoa town on Monday. Southwest State Parliament speaker, regional lawmakers, and other high-ranking state officials welcomed Jawari's delegation in style at the city's airport.
Mahad Abdalla Awad, the second deputy speaker of the house of the people is accompanying Jawari on his trip to Baidoa, the interim capital of Southwest state. Jawari and his entourage are scheduled to participate in a consultative meeting between Federal and regional parliaments discussing ways to strengthen their cooperation.