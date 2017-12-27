27 December 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

North Africa: Shoukry, Ethiopian Counterpart Discuss Faltering Dam Talks

Photo: Giustino/Wikimedia Commons
The Blue Nile Falls in Ethiopia.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed in Addis Ababa with his Ethiopian counterpart Workneh Gebeyehu means of enhancing joint cooperation and the outcome of a recent technical committee meeting on the Ethiopian renaissance dam.

Shoukry expressed at the meeting Egypt's concern over faltering of the technical course of the dam negotiations, said Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid in press statements.

Shoukry also said that failure on part of the committee to reach an agreement on the report that was compiled by the consultancy firm on the dam impedes studies on the effect of the dam on the two downstream countries in line with the time frame set by the Declaration of Principles that was signed by the two countries and Sudan, added the spokesman.

The Egyptian foreign minister underlined the importance of water security for Egypt, added the spokesman, noting that what is required is a commitment by the three countries to implement the Declaration of Principles.

For his part, the Ethiopian minister asserted his country is committed to the declaration and keen on rendering the talks on this score successful.

Shoukry arrived in Addis Ababa on a visit that is aimed at breaking the logjam of the technical track of talks on the Ethiopian dam.

The move comes in line with the Egyptian stance which is seeking to settle the issue within the framework of adherence to the Declaration of Principles and showing signs of goodwill and confidence-building measures, added the spokesman.

The visit also comes within efforts for establishing joint cooperation while maintaining the full right of Egypt's water interests, added the spokesman.

MENA

