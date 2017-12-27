South Africa: Two Women to Appear in Court On Charges of Concealment of Birth

press release

A 23-year-old woman and her 32-year-old sister will appear at the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court facing concealment of birth as well as attempted murder charges on 27 December 2017.

Their appearance stems from developments that took place yesterday at the Masibulele Trust, near Mbuzini. The police were alerted of the sound that resembled that of a small baby, which was coming from some public toilets not far from the suspects' parental home. When members of the SAPS arrived at the scene they discovered that indeed it was a newly born baby that had been apparently left for dead in the pit toilet.

A preliminary probe pointed at the two suspects in question, of which the 23 year old had been pregnant. It transpired that the suspect was aided by her sister in giving birth to a baby girl, yesterday morning, which they then tried to get rid of as already mentioned. The pair were then nabbed and taken into custody after the mother had been taken to hospital for checkups.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma urged parents, especially young mothers not to attempt to get rid of their offspring due to prevailing circumstances of difficulty or despair, but to seek assistance from relevant avenues. "There are social workers who are readily available to receive your unwanted baby and to facilitate adoption processes with couple's who are desperate for a child", said the General.