23 December 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: FM - Egypt Prioritizes Boosting Ties With African Nations

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Saturday stressed the importance Egypt's foreign policy attaches to developing and strengthening relations with African countries.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi prioritizes boosting and supporting Egyptian- African relations.

This came in a speech delivered by Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Hamdy Louza on behalf of Shoukry during the inaugural session of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs (ECFA) annual conference, currently taking place under the rubric "Egyptian-African Relations ... Toward New Horizons".

Shoukry highlighted the role of ECFA in boosting relations between Egypt and the African continent.

Almost 25 percent of Egypt's diplomatic missions are present in Africa, Shoukry said, adding that Egypt is the biggest contributor to the budget of the African Union with a share of 15 percent annually.

Besides being an effective member of the COMESA, Egypt takes part in most peacekeeping missions in Africa, the foreign minister pointed out.

MENA

Egypt

