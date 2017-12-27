25 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bashir and Erdogan Witness Signing of Ships Building Company Agreement

President Erdogan Visits Sudan

Port Sudan — President Omar Bashir and the visiting Turkish President Reccep Tayyib Erdogan, on Monday witnessed the signing of an agreement on establishment of a company for Ships building in Podadun, Red Sea State, as well as other Turkish investment.

The agreements were signed on the side of the Sudan by the Director of GIAD Company, Ismail El Tayeb and on the Turkish side by the Turkish investment group representative Abdeen Sabri.

The two sides also signed an agreement on cooking gas reception at Port Sudan.

