25 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Art TV Channel Interviews President Al-Bashir

Khartoum — The Arabic-language ART (First Channel) in Turkey interviewed Monday afternoon at the Guest House the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, through which he affirmed the importance of the Sudanese - Turkish relations for realization of security and stability at the region, the developments on Quds issue following the US President's decision to move the American Embassy to Quds as well as Sudan vision on the Palestinian question.

The interview has touched on the current visit of the President of Turkey to Sudan and its expected effect on the relations between the two countries in all domains.

