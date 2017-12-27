Sudan: Bashir and Erdogan Inspect Othman Historical Sites in Suakin

Photo: sudanow

President Erdogan Visits Sudan

Port Sudan — President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey accompanied by the president of the Republic, Omar Bashir, paid a visit to the sites of the Othman historical and archeological sites in Suakin town which stands as symbol of the historical relations between the two countries.

The two presidents accompanied by senior ministers, officials and academic and scholars, also attended a meeting held under the auspice of "We Will return it to its Previous Status" a slogan for the refurbishment of the historical sites in Suakin town on the Red Sea region.

The Governor of the State, Ali Ahmed Hamid, commended the role played by President Erdogan in support of the Islamic and Arab questions top of which the issue of Qods, saying this region looks forwards to strategic ties with Turkey.