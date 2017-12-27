Sudan: Erdogan Says His Country Continues Supporting the Sudan At All Times

Photo: sudanow

President Erdogan Visits Sudan

Khartoum, 25 Dec (SUNA) - President Reccep Tayyib Erdogan of Turkey has renewed his country's support and backing for the Sudan "today and in the future."

President Erdogan on Monday delivered a lecture at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum in which he stressed that the economic sanctions imposed on the Sudan in the past were unjustified and have in fact caused suffering for the Sudanese people and deprived them from development and affected their future.

He said in spite of the sanctions he had noticed the Sudan continued to score developments in the various domains. He said after the revocation of the sanctions the Sudan could not take off.

President Erdogan said he was convinced that those who have the right on their side will remain strong no matter what the plotting.

He said his country would refurbish the town of Suakin in line with the documents and maps presented so that the town could be an attraction for tourists and play its role as a point for pilgrims' passage.

President Erdogan commended the scientific and education cooperation between the Sudan and Turkey, announcing that a Sudanese Turkish university will be established and an institute for health sciences will be opened along with a school for midwifery in Nyala, south Darfur region of western Sudan.

The president expressed his satisfaction over the result of his visit to the Sudan.