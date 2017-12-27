25 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Rekabi - Forum of Sudanese-Turkish Businessmen Realizes Complementary Benefits in Interest of Two Brotherly Peoples

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: sudanow
President Erdogan Visits Sudan

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Mohamed Osman al-Rekabi, has described the Sudanese-Turkish businessmen forum as a benefit for the two brotherly nations, a start for a continuous work that set the developed political and social relations between the two countries in an economic framework that achieves a complementary benefits for the interest of the two nations.

During his address, Monday, at the friendship hall the opening sitting of the Sudanese-Turkish businessmen forum, he called the Sudanese businessmen to benefit from the Turkish economic experience that rapidly progressing.

He called on the Turkish businessmen to get acquainted with the Sudan's huge resources in the agriculture, minerals, water, good land, the millions of the livestock herds, in addition to the Sudan's significant location, with sea ports on the red sea, hoping that the forum would realize a strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Minister of Finance, who at the beginning of his address has welcomed the visit of the Turkish president to the Sudan, welcoming the delegation of the Turkish businessmen, has stressed importance of existence of Turkish banks to provide and facilitate financial procedures.

More on This

Erdogan Says His Country Continues Supporting the Sudan At All Times

President Erdogan on Monday… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.