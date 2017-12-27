25 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Moubark Al - Fadil Underlines Importance of Benefiting From Turkish Technology in Industry, Agriculture Sectors

Khartoum — The Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Investment, Moubarak al-Fadil has indicated the importance of benefiting from the Turkish technology and experiences in the development of the agriculture and industry sectors, announcing a plan set by the economic sector for three years to start form next year for the increase of the agriculture and industry production of cotton, oil seeds, and the increase of the exports by 10 billion dollars.

During his to the opening sitting of the Sudanese-Turkish business forum, Monday, at the friendship hall he reviewed the Sudanese efforts in this regard in the first year, stressing the necessary serious beginning with that agriculture projects with quick returns in order to establish partnership and agriculture and industrial renaissance between Sudan and sisterly turkey.

Al- Fadil added that the Sudan needs infrastructure, and technology to develop the agriculture and industry production, and to increase the export production, he pointed that the Sudan has ready projects that need the Sudanese - Turkish efforts, and Turkish technologies.

