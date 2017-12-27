25 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Wali of Red Sea State Pledges to Make a Success Sudan - Turkey Strategic Partnership

Suakin — The Wali (governor) of the Red sea State, Ai Ahmed Hamid, has pledged to make a success the Strategic Partnership Agreement which was signed last Sunday between Sudan and Turkey.

Hamid, addressing a meeting, at Suakin, in the presence of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, and hisTurkish counterpart, RecepTayyib Erdogan, and a number of ministers and the Turkish businessmen, has affirmed the commitment of the state's government to extend the required facilitation of economic and investment procedures for the Turkish businessmen.

The Wali, on behalf of the citizens of the state, has welcomed President Erdogan, lauding theTurkish historical stances towards Islamic Nation.

