25 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Speaker of Parliament Receives Delegation of Korean Parliament

Khartoum — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, received Monday at his office the visiting Chairman of the External Relations Committee at the Korean Parliament and the accompanying delegation.

Prof. Omer affirmed that Sudan is keen to play its role at the regional and international level after the lifting of the blockade which was imposed on it.

He referred to the steps adopted by Sudan government for ending the war in the country through the national dialogue which resulted in accord between the different political forces.

Prof. Omer indicated that the Parliament has signed a number of laws in the field of investment toward providing a favorable atmosphere for investment and economic development and affirming the capability of Sudan to play a key role in providing international food security.

Meanwhile, the visiting Chairman of the Korean Parliament's External Relations Committee said that his visit was aimed for strengthening the parliamentary relations and cooperation between the Korean and the Sudanese parliaments.

