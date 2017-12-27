Sudan: Forum of Sudanese-Turkish Businessmen Launched in Khartoum

Photo: sudanow

President Erdogan Visits Sudan

Khartoum — The forum of the Sudanese-Turkish businessmen has been launched at Friendship Hall in Khartoum, Monday, with the participation of more than 200 of the Turkish businessmen and women, and representatives of the Turkish companies, in the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister, the Investment Minister, the Finance Minister and his Turkish counterpart, and number of the Sudanese businessmen.

The forum that comes in context of the program of the visit of the Turkish President, Recep Tayyib Erdogn, started yesterday, was addressed by the Deputy Prime minister, the Minister of Investment, Moubarak al- Fadil al-Mahdi, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Mohamed Osman al-Rekabi, and his Turkish counterpart, Nihat Zeybekci, besides the chairman of the Sudanese Businessmen Union and his Turkish counterpart Mohammed Ali Kormaz.

The speakers at the forum have underscored the strengthen of the historical relations between the two countries, and have agreed on the promotion of the economic relations to the level of the political and social relations, expressing hope the forum's comes out with strategic partnership for the interest of the peoples of the two countries.

The forum's second sitting has witnessed the introduction of three work papers on the preferential privileges of the investment in the Sudan, the projects presented for implementation, another papers on the investment projects in Khartoum state, besides the program of the Sudanese Businessmen Union for the development of the Sudan's exportations sector, meanwhile, the two sides have engaged into bilateral joint meetings to discuss the common issues.