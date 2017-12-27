25 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: NC - Erdogan Visit to Sudan Is Important

Photo: sudanow
President Erdogan Visits Sudan

Khartoum — The National Congress Political Sector has described the ongoing visit of the Turkish Head of State, Recep Tayyib Eedogan to Sudan as important and comes in crucial stage as the region witnesses big and successive developments.

The NC Political Secretary, Obeidalla Mohammed Obeidalla has indicated to the economic and political gains of the visit, adding that it will strengthen the joint Sudanese-Turkish relations.

He outlined that he sector also, tackled the lawyers elections, calling on all the NC membership to vote in favor of the National List.

He said the sector, also discussed a paper on political reform concerning the elections and the future of the political parties in the country.

Turkish Economic Minister - the Forum Will Set Road Map for Trade, Economic Relations Between Two Countries

The Turkish Minister of Economy, Nihat Zeybekci, has noted that the Sudanese- Turkish Business Forum will set a road map…

