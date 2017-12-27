Sudan: Turkish Economic Minister - the Forum Will Set Road Map for Trade, Economic Relations Between Two Countries

Photo: sudanow

President Erdogan Visits Sudan

Khartoum — The Turkish Minister of Economy, Nihat Zeybekci, has noted that the Sudanese- Turkish Business Forum will set a road map for the economic and trade partnership between the two countries that is based on the common interests.

He indicated during his address to the opening sitting of the Sudanese- Turkish Business Forum, Monday, at the Friendship Hall, to the importance of the agreement signed by the presidents of the two countries, Omer al- Bashir, Erdogan, and which would transfer the relations between the two countries to a new stage of promotion and development.

He called on the Sudanese part to remove all the obstacles on face of their implementation, on top of them the financial transfers, stressing keenness of the two presidents on the quick implementation of these agreements.

Nihat Zeybekci, the Turkish economy minister has described the signing of the agreement on free trade cooperation, the remove of taxes and customs is necessary for the agreements' implementation, he asserted that the economic and trade communication between the two countries despite the siege imposed on the Sudan, pointing out that the two countries would work for the solution of financial transfer problem through the system of payment by the two countries' currencies , and to find a banking system to provide loans for the projects funding, and the opening of a new way for cooperation, indicating turkey need for the agricultural raw materials, meat, vegetable, and fruits of the Sudan.

The Turkish Minister of Economy has praised the relations between the two countries, describing it as progressing because of its historical and common interests bases, stressing that the two sides have agreed on the setting of a road map for their economic relations, announcing the appointment of a Commercial Attaché in the Turkish embassy in Khartoum to bush forward the trade and economic activities between the two countries.