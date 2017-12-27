Sudan-Turkey Businessmen Forum Activities Start

Photo: sudanow

President Erdogan Visits Sudan

Khartoum — The activities of the Sudanese-Turkish Businessmen Forum started sessions, Monday, at the Friendship Hall, with the participation of 200 Turkish businessmen and business women in addition to, the representatives of the Turkish companies in the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister and Investment Minister, Sudanese Finance Minister and his Turkish counterpart, in addition to, a big number of representatives of the Sudanese Businessmen Association.

The forum which comes in the context of the Turkish President visit to Sudan, was addressed by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investment, Mubarak Al-Fadel, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, the Turkish Minister of Economy, besides, the Chairman of the Sudanese Businessmen Association and his Turkish counterpart.

The forum affirmed the historical relations between the two countries, specially, in the economic fields.

The second session reviewed three work papers including advantages of investment in Sudan, the projects ready for implementation and the investment projects in Khartoum State.