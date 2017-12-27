Sudan: Chief Justice Receives Omani Prosecutor General

Khartoum — The Chief Justice, Prof. Haidar Ahmed Dafa'alla, received in his office Monday the Prosecutor General of the Sultanate of Oman, Osman Hussein bin Ali Al-Hilali, and the accompanying delegation, in presence of the Attorney General, Omer Ahmed Mohamed, and the Deputy Chief Justice, Mahjoub Al-Amin Al-Fekki.

The Chief Justice has affirmed at the meeting the full independence of the Judiciary since the Independence of Sudan, referring to the cooperation and coordination between the judicial organs in the country.

He informed the visiting Omani delegation on the organizational structure of the Judiciary and the procedure that organize the judicial work.

The Chief Justice has described the Omani delegation's visit as an important one and conducive to strengthening the bilateral relations and the exchange of experiences and the coordination at the regional and international forums in the legal field.

He asserted the keenness of the Judiciary to cooperate with the General Prosecution in the Sultanate of Oman in all the legal and judicial spheres.

Meanwhile, the Omani Prosecutor General has appreciated firmness of the Sudanese - Omani relations in all fields, referring to the contribution of a big number of Sudanese judges, engineers and teachers to the development of process in the Sultanate of Oman.