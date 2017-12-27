23 December 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Qualifications to Become Mayor, Mayoress or Chairperson?

Tagged:

Related Topics

As the momentum for the local government elections builds up many readers have been calling to find out from Foroyaa what the qualifications of a candidate contesting for the position of Mayor, Mayoress or Chairperson of a Council are?

First of all it should be made clear that even though a Mayor or Mayoress is elected directly by the electorate while a Chairperson is elected by Councillors, the qualifications of a Candidate contesting for these positions are the same.

Section 17 of the Local Government Act spells out the qualifications for membership of a Council as follows:

(a) is a citizen of The Gambia and is not less than 21 years of age;

(b) Is a registered voter;

(c) is ordinarily resident in the Local Government (Area or Region) in which he or she seeks election; a person is deemed to be ordinarily resident in a Local Government Area if, within the four years prior to the holding of the elections or his or her nomination to the Council, he or she has lived in the area for an aggregate period of not less than twelve months;

(d) is able to speak the English language with a degree of proficiency sufficient to enable him or her to take part in the proceedings of the Council;

(e) has made a declaration of his or her assets

(f) has paid all his or her taxes and rates or made arrangements satisfactory to the appropriate authority for the payment of his or her taxes and rates and has been issued with a certificate to that effect by the Gambia Revenue Authority.

A person qualifies to be elected Mayor, Mayoress or Chairperson if he or she holds the qualifications prescribed for Council members above and in addition -

(a) Is at least a secondary school graduate; and

(b) Is not less than thirty years old.

When a candidate is filing his or her nomination papers for election of mayor or mayoress he or she shall deposit the sum of D2500.

Gambia

Sukuta Bahamas Youth Charged By Prosecution, Bailed

Banjul, 21 December 2017 - The six youths of Sukuta Bahamas who were arrested some days back, were charged on today by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.