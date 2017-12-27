24 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ministry of Defense Attacked

Last night, a big bang of a bomb was heard at the Somali Ministry of Defense which also host a military camp, then followed by a heavy fight that went on for a while.

It's not known whether there was any death or injury but residents in the area told Radio Dalsan that the situation came back to normal after sometime. The national army officials are yet to comment about the incident.

On another incident, a young man who was working for the Banadir regional administration was killed last night in Via Roma which is located in Mogadishu's Hamarweyne district. The deceased who was named as Ayanle was reported to one of many youths who recently employed by regions administration in a bid to create jobs for the unemployed youths. However, Alshabab has claimed to have killed a NISA official.

There was no one arrested for the crime.

