Somalia: President Farmajo Warn Members of the Armed Forces Against Tribalism

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has warned members of the armed forces against involving themselves in tribal activities as doing so will weaken the quality of the forces.

President Farmajo who presided over a pass out ceremony for hundreds of soldiers who have successfully completed a training course said that tribalism has destroyed the Somali people in the past and took them to where they are at the moment.

"You are representing the people of Somalia and their nation. There is nobody who is in office to represent a specific tribe. When a person takes the oath of the Somali nation, he/she moves away from the tribe as the two cannot go together. We know what led the country to this situation is tribalism and other bad things so the leaders in this country, regardless of the position they hold are urged that we have to move to a nationhood way and there should be no one to consider him/herself to be representing a certain tribe", said the president.

The president's speech comes at a time when members of the armed forces are said to be working while leaning towards their specific tribes.