24 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Efforts Underway to End the Inter-Clan Battle in Sool Region

Peace efforts underway in Sool region following deadly inter-clan clashes in the border areas between Nugal and Sool regions in northern Somalia.

At least 15 people were killed and more than 20 others wounded when clan militias clashed in a rural area along the border of Nugal and Sool regions, resident said.

The fighting between militants from Omar Mohamoud sub-clan and Dhul-bahante started in the areas of Cagaare and Qorilay last week, a resident Jama Hassan Hersi told Radio Shabelle.

"The clashes started last week, so far at least 15 people from warring sides were killed, more than 20 others wounded," he said.

The traditional elders in the region are trying to halt the bloodshed fighting, an elder in Garowe told Radio Shabelle.

"We will send traditional elders, religious clerics, and scholars to the area to participate in the peace process," the elder said.

Dozens of people were killed in previous clashes between the two sides, which resulted in the blood feud and the long-standing dispute over grassland.

