Somalia: A Young Man Gunned Down in Mogadishu

Assailants have gunned down a young Somali man in the capital, Mogadishu on Saturday night, the latest in a string of attacks by suspected Al Shabaab assassins.

A witness, speaking to Radio Shabelle confirmed that two pistol-wielding hooded men have shot and killed at Via Rome area in Hamarweyne district on Saturday evening.

The late youngster was reported to be one of 1,000 youths recently employed by Benadir regional administration. It's unclear the motive behind his murder.

The killers managed to flee the area before the arrival of the security forces, who cordoned of the crime scene and conducted a manhunt, though no arrest has been made.