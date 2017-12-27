2 December 2017

SudaNow (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Erdogan of Turkey Arrives in Khartoum

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: sudanow
President Erdogan Visits Sudan

President Reccep Tayyib Erdogan of Turkey arrived in Khartoum Sunday on a three-day state visit to the Sudan, the first ever by a Turkish president since independence in 1956.

President Bashir and senior government officials, were at Khartoum International Airport to receive President Erdogan and the huge accompanying delegation of ministers and businessmen. Members of diplomatic corps accredited to the Sudan were also at the airport to greet President Erdogan.

A huge crowd of Sudanese civilians carrying welcome placards and good wishes, and waving Sudanese and Turkish flags, dotted the roads from the airport in welcoming of president Erdogan.

More on This

Bashir and Erdogan Witness Signing of Ships Building Company Agreement

President Omar Bashir and the visiting Turkish President Reccep Tayyib Erdogan, on Monday witnessed the signing of an… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.