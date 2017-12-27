Sudan: President Erdogan of Turkey Arrives in Khartoum

Photo: sudanow

President Erdogan Visits Sudan

President Reccep Tayyib Erdogan of Turkey arrived in Khartoum Sunday on a three-day state visit to the Sudan, the first ever by a Turkish president since independence in 1956.

President Bashir and senior government officials, were at Khartoum International Airport to receive President Erdogan and the huge accompanying delegation of ministers and businessmen. Members of diplomatic corps accredited to the Sudan were also at the airport to greet President Erdogan.

A huge crowd of Sudanese civilians carrying welcome placards and good wishes, and waving Sudanese and Turkish flags, dotted the roads from the airport in welcoming of president Erdogan.