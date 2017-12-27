24 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Cadets Graduate From Turkish Military Academy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali President H.E. Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo Friday attended the passing out ceremony of the first batch of national army troops who received training from Turkey's military academy in the capital Mogadishu.

Farmajo thanked the Turkish government for its support in enhancing and rebuilding the Somali National Army.

"We have a lot of gratitude for your appreciated support to us, and our foreign policy is based on cooperation which is open to everyone," the president said.

He called on the cadets to use what they have learned during their training in the country's fight against terrorism, namely against the al-Shabaab terror group.

Al-Shabaab has publicly boasted of its alliance with al-Qaeda and has been fighting Somalia's internationally recognized government for control of the country since the militant group was ousted from Mogadishu in 2011 by African Union-led forces.

Somalia

Bomb Victims Claim Funds Misused

BBC's Farah Lamane & Ex Nusoj SG Omar Farouk Misused Our Funds, Oct 14 Bomb Victims Say. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.