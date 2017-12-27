Sudan: Doctors On Strike in South Darfur's Nyala Teaching Hospital

Nyala — Doctors at the Nyala Teaching Hospital in the capital of South Darfur embarked on an open-ended strike on Thursday, in protest against the delay of their dues.

One of the striking medics told Radio Dabanga that they also stopped work because of the poor working environment and the scarcity of life-saving and emergency medicines at the hospital.

He pointed out that the hospital's administration, the Ministry of Health, and the health insurance agreed to raise the salaries and bonuses of the doctors, "but this has not been fulfilled".

The doctors will continue to strike until their financial dues are paid.

The Nyala Teaching Hospital is suffering from a lack of medical staff in the emergency section as well. In addition, the state's Health Ministry is refusing to appoint new general practitioners.