24 December 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Four South Kordofan Teachers May Face Death Penalty

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kologi — Four teachers who were arrested in Kologi in South Kordofan last month because of their protests against the use of toxins in gold mining, are facing capital charges.

In mid-November, residents of Kologi publicly expressed their rejection after the South Kordofan state government announced it had invited gold mining companies to operate in the area. In particular young people took to the streets in protest against the use of toxic materials such as cyanide and mercury in gold mining.

Hundreds of angry protesters in Kologi ignited local government buildings and the house of the locality commissioner. Riot police shot three protesters, including a higher secondary school student who later succumbed to his injuries.

Initially two young men were arrested. Later more people were held, including the four teachers who have officially been charged this week.

Dr El Jeili Hamouda, Legal Adviser to the National Committee for Environmental Advocacy, told Radio Dabanga on Friday that the local department of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) filed a complaint against the four defendants for inciting riots, undermining the constitutional order, and threatening the national security. The last charge is subject to the death penalty in case of conviction.

According to the lawyer, the four teachers have been held in the South Kordofan capital of Kadugli for more than a month without being charged on the pretext that there were other suspects awaiting interrogation.

In early November, the Sudan Democracy First Group (SDFG) stated that the gold industry in Sudan is affected by "bureaucratic and political corruption" in its report The Politics of Mining and Trading of Gold in Sudan: Challenges of Corruption and Lack of Transparency,

Sudan

Turkey Signs Deal to Help Fight Terror in Africa

Turkey has signed an agreement with Sudan aimed at fighting terrorism in Africa, with a particular focus on the East and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.