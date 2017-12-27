Somalia: Houthi Rebels Threaten to Bomb Somaliland's Berbera Port Run By UAE

The Yemeni's Houthi rebels group has warned on Sunday that it will strike Somaliland's Berbera port should authority in Somaliland continue its lease agreement to the United Arab Emirates, the group said.

In a video posted online, the Houthi commander said the group will be forced to use its ballistic missiles to bombard Berbera to strike the UAE base.

"We are telling Somaliland authorities that our rockets will reach Berbera, should you continue your intention to prove Berbera as a base for UAE military." the video statement read by unnamed Houthi commander said.

"If you do so, then you have made the wrong decision," he said referring the agreement between Somaliland, a self-declared region in northern Somalia with the UAE.

In September 2016, UAE's Dubai Ports World has received a 30-year concession to manage and develop the Berbera port that will require an investment of $442 million.

That agreement was followed by another one, a lease agreement of Berbera military base to UAE forces to allow the Saudi-led coalition fighter jets to carry air strikes on the Houthi targets in Yemen.

The Iran-backed Shia rebels have seized many portions in northern Yemen including the capital Sana'a forcing the internationally backed government of President Abdu Rabu Mansour to relocate to Aden.

The rebels have launched missiles to Saudi Arabia on several occasions.

Berbera is located on the Gulf of Aden, 260 kilometers (162 miles) south of Yemen, where UAE troops in a Saudi Arabia-led coalition are battling Houthi rebels.