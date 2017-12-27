27 December 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Tributes Pour in for Robbie Malinga

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Robbie Malinga/Instagram
Robbie Malinga

Tributes continue to pour in for Afro-pop singer, songwriter and producer, Robbie Malinga.

Malinga (47) died on Christmas Day at home in the presence of his entire family, whom the singer had invited for lunch.

President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday joined South Africans in celebrating his life.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of such a talented artist. This is indeed a huge loss for South Africa and the music industry as a whole. We are with his family in thought and prayer during this trying period. May his soul rest in peace," President Zuma said.

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) also extended condolences to his family, especially his wife Ann and their two children, and his collaborators and colleagues in the music business.

"To say Robbie Malinga's death is a loss will be an understatement. This was one of the best this country has ever produced. A lot of musicians owe their successes to his magic touch as a producer, composer, arranger and vocalist. He was one of the most sought-after hit makers in this country.

"His death is a definite end of an era and a sound we will not forget soon. What a devastating loss. We can never tell the South African music story without giving him a prominent mention," said RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi.

More on This

The hashtag #RIPRobbieMalinga has continued to trend on Twitter with messages of condolences from South Africans from all walks of life flooding social media since his passing.

Malinga, who is from Meadowlands, Soweto, started his career in the 90s playing keyboard for musician Freddie Gwala of Amadamara fame and the group Platform 1.

He was one of the kwaito pioneers with his group Vardos from the East Rand. His solo outing Insimbi placed him in the top league of the genre. He teamed up with Doc Shebeleza to start RoboDoc in 1999 producing monster hits like Ebumnandini and Skumfete.

The gravel-voiced crooner was a highly decorated SA Music Award winner, taking home top honours including Best Producer with his own projects as well as recordings he either composed, arranged, produced or sang in - in some cases he would do all four as a mark of his versatility and talent.

As a producer, he contributed to shaping the careers of artists like Zahara, Brickz, Brown Dash, Kabelo Mabalane, Arthur Mafokate, Ntando, Nhlanhla Nciza, Izinyoka, Mzekezeke and Sbu of Amalawyer fame. He helped discover Malaika.

Robbie worked with Lebo M to remix Lion King to Umhlaba Wabantu for local audiences. He also produced Bhakaniya, the Orlando Pirates theme song for their 70th anniversary celebrations.

He also lent his magic to superstar group Stimela, the late great Jabu Khanyile and gospel veteran Deborah Fraser.

Some of his more recent hits include duets with musicians Naima Kay with the songs Sokwenzenjani and Sweetie Lavo, Kelly Khumalo with Sobabili and Baby Please, Musa Sukwene with Mthande and Karabo Mogane with the song Sondela.

More on This

President Jacob Zuma Extends Condolences On Passing of Veteran Musician Robbie Malinga

President Jacob Zuma has extended his heartfelt condolences on the passing of veteran musician, Mr Robbie Malinga, who… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.