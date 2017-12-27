Eritrea: Emberemi and Hirgigo - Election of Area Administrators and Managing Directors

25 December 2017

Emberemi and Hirgigo - Election of Area Administrators and Managing Directors

Massawa — Election of area administrators and managing directors was conducted in Emberemi and Hirgigo administrative areas, reports from the Northern Red Sea region indicate. The election was aimed at replacing the outgoing area administrators and managing directors.

At the elections conducted on 19 and 20 December, it was reported that the residents of Hirgigo re-elected the women that demonstrated efficiency in their leadership capacity.

Speaking at the event, the administrator of the port city of Massawa, Mr. Kidane Weldeslasie called on the newly elected to shoulder the responsibility bestowed upon them and diligently serve the people that elected them. He also called on the public to cooperate with the newly elected in all their activities.

