Eritrea: Anseba Region - NUEYS Activity Assessment Meeting

Keren — In an annual activity assessment meeting the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students (NUEYS) branch in the Anseba region conducted, it was indicated that praiseworthy youth centered achievements have been registered.

Speaking at the event, the head of the NUEYS branch in the region, Mr. Azazi Bereketeab stated that commendable work was conducted in enhancing the awareness of the youth, in strengthening the organizational capacity, as well as in organizing and providing various vocational trainings.

In the reports presented, it was reported that the cultural and artistic performances, seminars and workshops conducted in zonal and sub zonal levels were helpful and supportive in enhancing the awareness of the youth.

It was also indicated that more development programs aimed at empowering the youth will be implemented in 2018 vis-à-vis the national development priorities.

The participants called for the completion of the construction of youth centers initiated in Melebso, Halhal, Hamelmalo and Geleb. They also called for enhanced continuation of youth group visits to historical and development places, as well as increased endeavor to inculcate the culture of reading.