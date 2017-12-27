25 December 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Road Renovation Popular Campaign

Tagged:

Related Topics

Barentu — The residents of Antore administrative area, Laelay Gash sub zone, are conducting dirt road renovation popular campaign with the objective of alleviating the transportation problem in their area.

Indicating that through the popular campaign 34 km long dirt road interlinking their villages is under renovation, the administrator of Antore administrative area, Mr. Anday Tsegai stated that the campaign is part of the endeavor to encourage the public alleviate their problems through coordinated popular campaigns, and commended the public for their relentless effort.

The residents on their part pointed out that they have been involved for several years in popular campaign of different types that are vital for the improvement of their daily lives and that this popular campaign is part of the effort being conducted.

Eritrea

Seminar On Strengthening Organizational Capacity

A seminar aimed at reinforcing the participation of female students in development programs, to enable them become… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.