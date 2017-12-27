Eritrea: Road Renovation Popular Campaign

Barentu — The residents of Antore administrative area, Laelay Gash sub zone, are conducting dirt road renovation popular campaign with the objective of alleviating the transportation problem in their area.

Indicating that through the popular campaign 34 km long dirt road interlinking their villages is under renovation, the administrator of Antore administrative area, Mr. Anday Tsegai stated that the campaign is part of the endeavor to encourage the public alleviate their problems through coordinated popular campaigns, and commended the public for their relentless effort.

The residents on their part pointed out that they have been involved for several years in popular campaign of different types that are vital for the improvement of their daily lives and that this popular campaign is part of the effort being conducted.