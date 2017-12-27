South Africa: Post-Nasrec - If You Were Julius Malema

analysis

With the diminishing shadow of the vanquished Zuma, Malema must be re-reading Machiavelli - the trump cards have fallen into his lap with a resounding thump. God, how he must be enjoying this.

If you were Malema you would be thinking - the stars have aligned, time to marshall the forces of destiny.

If you were Malema you would be thinking - the ANC is toast in 2019. A hung top six, a hung NEC, and a bunch of post-Zuma ghosts and thugs still gumming up the works.

If you were Malema you would be thinking - but I alone can save the ANC. I bring my 9%, perhaps more, into the ANC. And together we will again control all the cities, the provinces, the state and most importantly, the narrative.

If you were Malema you would be thinking - and for saving your sorry ass, I will tell you what I want. Oh yes, and you are going to give it to me.

Malema has been consistent and true to his most dearly held position - while his arch-nemesis Zuma was in power, he was going to insult, stonewall, resist, oppose and generally grind away at the edges of...