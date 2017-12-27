26 December 2017

UN News Service

Congo-Brazzaville: UN Chief Welcomes Ceasefire Between Brazzaville, Reverend Pastor Ntumi

Tagged:

Related Topics

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday welcomed the signing of a ceasefire between the Government of the Republic of the Congo and a group led by Reverend Pastor Ntumi.

In a statement from his spokesperson, the Secretary-General said he hoped the agreement would "lead to a sustainable peaceful resolution of the conflict in the Pool region of the country and the alleviation of the dire humanitarian situation there."

The Pool refers to the Congo's oil-producing southern region that includes the capital, Brazzaville. Fighting broke out in April of last year, and has since displaced one out of three people, and exposed residents to alleged human rights violations, including sexual violence and threats.

The Government and Pastor Ntumi signed an agreement on 23 December to cease hostilities in the area.

The UN, in today's statement, said it stands ready to support the parties in implementing the agreement.

Congo-Brazzaville

Republic of Congo Reaches Peace Deal With 'Ninja' Rebels

Rebels waging an insurgency in the Republic of Congo since 2002 are to hand over their weapons under a peace deal. The… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.