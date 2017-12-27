27 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Alshabab Claims Responsibility for Death of a Puntland Security Officer in Galka'yo

A group of armed men have shot dead a Puntland security officer in Galka'yo, the capital of Mudug region in the early hours of last night.

The unidentified men attacked and shot dead Mr Qaley Yussuf Jelle who was heading to his house after leaving a security forces camp in the town where he was in charge of an armoury store.

Alshabab has later claimed responsibility for the officer's death according to an online news platform.

The rate of planned attacks and killings of Puntland security officials rose in the last few months and one of the latest victims was the commander of operations in the Eastern region.

Reports reaching Radio Dalsan say that Puntland security forces are conducting an investigation over the incident but no arrest have been made so far.

