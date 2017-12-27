Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Warn Mogadishu Residents Against Corruption

The governor of Banadir region who is also the Mayor of Mogadishu Mr Thabit Abdi Mohamed warn the residents of Mogadishu against involving in corrupt activities saying the act works against development and prosperity and added that that people should report anyone they find involving in its activities.

"This is a warning to anybody who has the intention to take a bribe from a Somali citizen. You (citizens) are obligated to report any person who is found disturbing a Somali mother by soliciting her more than the duties stated in the law, or involved in any other form of corruption. The power is in your hands as the neighbour. Open your mouth and report the issue and we promise that whoever is accused will be taken to a court of law and an appropriate action is taken against him/her. Some of the things whose problems cannot be overcome are corruption and unfairness. We as the Banadir administration will not tolerate those two vices," said the Mayor.

Mr Thabit's warning comes at a time when residents in Mogadishu have been complaining about corruption for a while.