27 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kalonzo Musyoka Back in the Country

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jeff Angote/The Nation
National Super Alliance co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka.
By Patrick Lang'at

Nasa (National Super Alliance) co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has jetted back into the country from Germany where he was nursing his ailing wife.

Mr Musyoka, who has been abroad since October 11, arrived home with his wife, Pauline, whose health is said to have improved.

Mrs Musyoka has been sick since 2015, and Mr Musyoka cut short Nasa campaigns for the October 26 repeat presidential election to attend to her in the German city.

REPEAT POLL

He left Kenya a day after the Opposition led by Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga withdrew from the repeat poll.

"He is back," a top party official not authorised to talk about the arrival, said. "He came, and he is here, but we just wanted to keep it low key."

The former vice president is on Thursday expected to visit the home of former Kitui West MP Francis Nyenze, who was buried last week.

Mr Musyoka did not attend the burial and it was reported that he missed a flight.

The arrival of Mr Musyoka also comes at a time when the Nasa team has threatened to 'swear in' Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka following the protracted political crisis, and a disputed election that the Opposition claim they won.

When the Nasa team postponed the oath taking for the second time on December 10, the coalition suggested that the absence of Mr Musyoka had complicated the organisation of the ceremony.

Kenya

Man Kills Self After Girlfriend Dances With Love Rival At Jose Chameleon Show

A 21 year-old man committed suicide in Kitale town after a quarrel with his girlfriend who had danced with another man… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.