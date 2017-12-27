27 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Hirshabelle Parliament Approves New Cabinet

The Lawmakers of Somalia's southern semi-autonomous region of HirShabelle have on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to approve the newly appointed cabinet ministers.

77 MPs out of the 79 attended the session have voted in favor of the cabinet, while two rejected and there was no abstention, according to the parliament speaker.

The President of HirShabelle Mohamed Abdi Waare has thanked the parliament for giving the vote of confidence for his government which was sworn-in after the approval.

HirShabelle has been hit by political turmoil since establishment in late 2016 after the regional assembly fired first President over incompetence and poor leadership.

