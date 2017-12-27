27 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: U.S. Airstrike Kills 13 Al Shabaab Fighters in Southern Somalia

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces conducted an airstrike against al-Shabaab militants on the morning of Dec. 24, 2017, in southern Somalia, killing 13 militants.

U.S. forces will continue to use all authorized and appropriate measures to protect the United States, its partners, and interests, and deny safe haven to terrorist groups.

This includes partnering with AMISOM and Somali National Security Forces (SNSF) in combined counterterrorism operations and targeting terrorists, their training camps, and their safe havens throughout Somalia and the region.

Together with other international partners, the United States is committed to providing Somali, AMISOM and SNSF with support in the fight against violent extremist organizations.

