Cameroon: President's Gifts to Students - Yaounde I University Receive Laptops

The Minister of Higher Education began the operation to officially hand over the computers yesterday, December 26, 2017 in Yaounde.

The main campus of the University of Yaounde I, Ngoa- Ekelle, was extraordinarily jampacked with students yesterday, December 26, 2017. In front of the 700 Amphitheatre of the university, the students waited patiently to receive their special gifts of computers from the Head of State, President Paul Biya. While waiting, they chanted songs of joy and gratitude to the President, whom they referred to as the father of the nation, Paul Biya. Next to the students was a long heavy-duty vehicle belonging to the Presidential Guard unit of the armed forces. On-board the vehicle were scores of laptops; branded PB HEV (Paul Biya, Higher Education Vision) enclosed with black plastics.

The arrival of the Minister of Higher Education, Chancellor of Academic Orders, Jacques Fame Ndongo ushered a special song from the crowd with a message of gratitude to him they called "Papa Paul." Taking to the rostrum, Jacques Fame Ndongo told the students' congregation "you wanted computers, here you are! The President of the Republic has fulfilled his promise to you.

Make good use of the presidential gift." The Minister of Higher Education told the students that the price of each computer is FCFA 300,000. But the Head of State has taken care of the entire cost of the computer and each student has nothing to give.

Minister Jacques Fame Ndongo said amongst the 500,000 laptops to be distributed to students of State Universities and the other Private Higher Education Institutes, 80,000 already arrived in the country. Each computer has an Intel 8350 Tom Z processor, with a Microsoft Windows 10 operating system and 365 Microsoft Office software. Students who are biometrically registered on Cameroon Higher Education System (public and private) will receive a computer each.

As the Minister of Higher Education officially launched the distribution of the computers, he said the same procedure will be carried out at the University of Yaounde II, Soa, today. Eligible students in the other State Universities and Private Institutes of Higher Learning shall follow progressively, according to the regularity of the fabrication of the computers in Shenzhen (People's Republic of China), via funds disbursed by EximBank China, in favour of the Chinese Company (Shichuan Telecom Construction Engineering Company).

With the laptops, Minister Jacques Fame Ndongo said President Paul Biya seeks to reinforce digital education in the country. Worthy to note is that the Chinese company shall construct nine University Digital Development Centres in eight State Universities and in the Inter-State Cameroon-Congo University (Sangmalima campus) within the framework of a loan agreement signed on June 18, 2015 in Beijing (China).

