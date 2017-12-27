Sudan: Five Bodies Found in West Darfur Organ Trafficking Investigation

Murnei — A Sudanese forensic team has unearthed five bodies in the grounds of a house in Murnei in West Darfur this week. The specialist team from Khartoum is investigating a case the murder of 10 displaced people, allegedly by a gang of human organ traffickers.

In early December, the security authorities in West Darfur arrested 12 suspects, including health assistants, for alleged involvement in the murder of a butcher in Murnei, as well as the disappearance of seven other people over the past four months.

On Monday a team of doctors, security, and police conducted a search at the house of Ismail Mohamed who is accused of killing 10 displaced people from camp Murnei in West Darfur.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that on Monday Kereinik locality commissioner arrived with a medical team from Khartoum. Two bodies were exhumed on Monday and three more on Tuesday. The search continued on Wednesday.

Police sources confirmed that the discovery of the members of the group happened after finding the dead body of butcher Saleh Yousif. "Investigations have led to the arrest of a farmer who admitted killing the butcher. The suspect said he was working for a gang of doctors, luring people to undergo operations where they would be stripped of their organs".

Witnesses said suspect Ismail Mohammed has now admitted to killing 10 people including five women.

The known victims are: Alawiya, Hawa, Fatima, Rugeiya, Fatima, Saleh Yousif, Adam Abakar, Eisa Musa, Mustafa, and Haroun Ismael.