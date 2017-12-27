27 December 2017

South Africa: Can We Trust the ANC Electoral Commission?

analysis By Omry Makgoale

This is ANC in 21st century. Most of its activities are permeated by bribes, rigging, fraud and rampant corruption. Many delegates at the Nasrec elective conference were elected from questionable branch general meetings, with discontent in all ANC provincial structures.

Indeed, how can we trust the ANC electoral commission, which had such a critical role in deciding the outcome of the ANC's elective conference in Nasrec?

In the worst case scenario, where many ANC structures and activities are permeated by corruption and fraudulent activities, do we just have to accept the performance of the electoral commission because we have nothing better than that? Do we simply have no better integrity standards in the ANC?

The ANC electoral commission had a simple but noble mission - to administer the election of all accredited delegates to the Nasrec Elective Conference. Its assignment was to ensure that voting delegates and their ballot papers were kept at a secure place under security checks and balances. After voting was completed, all ballot papers would be collected and placed at a designated counting station with electoral commission staff members and two representatives per province observing the systematic counting of the votes.

