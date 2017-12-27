25 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: The Successful Joint Operation Festive Season Still Rolling in Limpopo

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The ongoing intelligence led joint operations are still making a mark in the fight against crime throughout the Province especially in dealing with the TRIO and property crimes.

In the Makhado Cluster outside Thohoyandou, this joint operation was focussing at Musina and Tshilwavusiku policing areas and have arrested suspects aged between 26 and 31 years old for unlawfully possession of ammunition, possession of suspected stolen properties, possession of dangerous weapon, house breaking and theft residence and theft out of motor vehicle.

During the operation various items were recovered.

The arrested suspects will appear before Louis Trichardt Magistrates' Courts soon.

South Africa

Malema v Mbalula - Dubai or Not Dubai - That Is the Question

A Twitter spat between EFF leader Julius Malema and Police Minister Fikile Mbalula over his holiday whereabouts took… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.