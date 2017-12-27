South Africa: The Successful Joint Operation Festive Season Still Rolling in Limpopo

press release

The ongoing intelligence led joint operations are still making a mark in the fight against crime throughout the Province especially in dealing with the TRIO and property crimes.

In the Makhado Cluster outside Thohoyandou, this joint operation was focussing at Musina and Tshilwavusiku policing areas and have arrested suspects aged between 26 and 31 years old for unlawfully possession of ammunition, possession of suspected stolen properties, possession of dangerous weapon, house breaking and theft residence and theft out of motor vehicle.

During the operation various items were recovered.

The arrested suspects will appear before Louis Trichardt Magistrates' Courts soon.