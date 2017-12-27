27 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Banadir Court of Appeal Reschedules the Hearing Abdishakur's Case

The Banadir Court of Appeal has today rescheduled the hearing of a treason case against politician Abdirahman Abdishakur.

In a letter dated 26/12/2017 which was submitted to the court, Abdishakur has terminated representation contract with his lawyers; Mr Tahlil Haji Ahmed, Mr Abdikarin Mohamed Ahmed and Mrs Amino Haji Ahmed, and this has influenced the court's decision to reschedule the hearing date.

A written letter that was issued from the office of the Court of Appeal and signed by the president of the Court Mr Salah Sheikh Ibrahim Diblawe ordered the Banadir Provincial Police Officer and the Officer Commanding Wadajir district Police Station to immediately notify Abdirahman Abdishakur about the new date of his case's hearing which was scheduled on 3rd January, 2018 at 10:00 am, and requested the office of the Attorney General to attend the hearing.

The letter which was shared with the office of the Attorney General, Mr Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame (the defendant), the office of the Banadir Provincial Police Officer, the office of the Officer Commanding Wadajir district Police Station and the head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), requested all the parties involved to observe time.

