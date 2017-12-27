Photo: Shabelle

At least 40 victims who sustained severe wounds in the deadly truck bombing at KM5 junction have been airlifted to Istanbul, Turkey for medical treatment on Monday.

BBC's Farah Lamane & Ex Nusoj SG Omar Farouk Misused Our Funds, Oct 14 Bomb Victims Say.

Former Secretary General of Somalia's journalists trade union NUSOJ Mr.Omar Farouk and BBC Somali's Farah Lamane have been accused of misusing funds meant to benefit journalists who either died or were injured in the October 14 Mogadishu bombing.

The organisation IFJ is said to have released funds for Somali journalists recently but according to several victims of the attack they are yet to receive money from IFJ.

In an interview with Radio Dalsan Mr.Abdulkadir Omar Abdulle a VOA reporter who was injured in the bombing said he was contacted by Nairobi based BBC Somali reporter Farah Lamane telling him and other victims that he would be sending finds he received on behalf of them from IFJ.

Lamane later confirmed that he had received the funds and would wire the money through a Somali remittance money transfer company.

" I have not received any financial assistance from IFJ to date." said Abdulle.

Farah Lamaane is alleged to have offered himself to assist the victims by filling up the IFJ safety funds forms on their behalf.

Two journalists were killed in the October 14 bombing and according to their families none have received funds from IFJ.

A detailed investigation ran by Radio Dalsan pointed to misappropriation of the IFJ Safety Funds by BBC Somali's Farah Lamane in collaboration with deposed NUSOJ Secretary General Omar Farouk who runs a parallel unrecognised journalist trade union.

Prominent journalist Mohamed Omar Baakaay said he received fundings from Free Press Unlimited "but not a single shilling from the IFJ safety fund".

Families of the two journalists who died in the devastating bombing Abdullahi Osman Farah and Ali Nur Sayid Ahmed confirmed that they received each 1500 $ from Free Press Unlimited through NUSOJ Secretary General Mohamed Moalimuu.

Omar Farouk Osman was ousted by Somali journalists as the secretary General of Nusoj after accusation of fraud and misappropriation funds.

He allegedly continues to misuse funds through his links with IFJ officials who have continued to recognise his parallel trade union despite his ousting by Somali journalists.

He was replaced by renowned BBC journalist Mohamed Moallimu.