27 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: National Electoral Commission Heads Meet Community Members in Kismayo

National Electoral Commission Chair lady Mrs Halimo Ismail Ibrahimn also known as Halima Yarey.

Heads of the national electoral commissions have today met with different members of the community in Kismayo to get their views on how the one man, one vote can take place in the country in 2020 and the easiest way to make it possible.

The move will help the commission to get more details of how the subject can be achieved at the mentioned period of time and also come up with a voter education strategy.

Leaders of the Somali federal government and those of the regional states have earlier requested the commission to assess how the elections can be held and then educate people on the easiest way they can participate in it.

The commission is now seen to be doing its best to engage people in consultations throughout the country.

